Research Analysts Set Expectations for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

ATVI opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

