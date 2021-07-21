Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $14.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $17.81. 2,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

