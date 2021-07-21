Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 86,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,430,855 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $11.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

