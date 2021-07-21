Reviewing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Ridge Real Estate and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 3.95 -$1.58 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.84 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.01% 29.29% 24.64% INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22%

Risk & Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

