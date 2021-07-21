Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives $21.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

Several research firms have commented on RXEEY. upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $19.93 on Friday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

