Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.61. 6,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,049,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

