Rigel Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $63,754.55 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $63,754.55 and approximately $2,312.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for $15.18 or 0.00047971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00145091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,620.46 or 0.99903622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.