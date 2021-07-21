Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 8,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,310 ($108.57) to GBX 8,250 ($107.79) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,201.54 ($81.02).

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 112 ($1.46) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,948 ($77.71). 951,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,047.90. The stock has a market cap of £96.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

