Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Petra Acquisition worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAIC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,965,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petra Acquisition by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 764,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 242,673 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAIC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

