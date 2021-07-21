Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Natural Order Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,089,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,735,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOAC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

