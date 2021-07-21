Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBW. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSE:NBW opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.