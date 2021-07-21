Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 144,586 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) by 51.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,586 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FAST Acquisition were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FST opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 523,468 shares of company stock worth $6,931,250 over the last quarter.

FAST Acquisition Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

