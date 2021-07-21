RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $228.30

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.30 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 258.25 ($3.37). RM shares last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.29), with a volume of 1,844 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on RM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. RM’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

