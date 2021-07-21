RM plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:RM)

RM plc (LON:RM) declared a dividend on Monday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.27 million and a PE ratio of 18.20. RM has a 12-month low of GBX 157 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of RM in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

