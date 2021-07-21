Roche’s (RHHBY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHHBY. Societe Generale downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

