Roper Technologies (ROP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROP stock opened at $491.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $493.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

