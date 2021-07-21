Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,456 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of Teledyne Technologies worth $28,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY opened at $436.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.73. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $298.78 and a 1-year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.