Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.10 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,321,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $99.48.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

