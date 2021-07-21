Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33.

