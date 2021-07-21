Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.86 Million Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $27,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

CFO opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.084 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

