Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 89.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 877,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $26,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of JEF opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

