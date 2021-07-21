Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$54.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Stelco stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 3,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67. Stelco has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

