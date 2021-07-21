Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,770 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $29,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2,286.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,659,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $593,285.00. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE stock opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

