Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,414 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.00% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $29,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPX opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.94. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.