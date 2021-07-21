Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

LON RDSB traded up GBX 39.60 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,357.80 ($17.74). The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,406. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market cap of £106.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,372.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

