Royale Finance Price Tops $0.0532 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $533,203.69 and $218,662.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00106827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00141586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,626.81 or 1.00321708 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.