RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,932 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RPC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Manish Potti sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,321,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,906,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,225,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RES opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $899.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

