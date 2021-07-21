Rupee (RUP) Hits Market Capitalization of $53,726.78

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupee has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $53,726.78 and approximately $84.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051840 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,002,200 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

