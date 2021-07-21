Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 2,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,490. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

