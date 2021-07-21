Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.
Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,030. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79.
About Rush Enterprises
