RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.60

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €28.60 ($33.65) and last traded at €29.05 ($34.18), with a volume of 7094083 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.20 ($35.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of €31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

