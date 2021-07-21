Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Down 6.9%

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.90 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 489,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.43.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.40. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (NYSE:RHP)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.