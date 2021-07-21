Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Down 6.9%

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.90 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 489,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.43.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.40. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

