Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sanofi by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
