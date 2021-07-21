Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sanofi by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

