SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $144.10

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.10, but opened at $138.00. SAP shares last traded at $136.56, with a volume of 46,877 shares trading hands.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.83.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

