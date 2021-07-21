SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $144.10

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.10, but opened at $138.00. SAP shares last traded at $136.56, with a volume of 46,877 shares trading hands.
SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SAP (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
