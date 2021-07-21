SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SAP opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.83. The company has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

