Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SAPIF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907. Saputo has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

