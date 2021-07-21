Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SAPIF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907. Saputo has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

