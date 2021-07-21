ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ScanSource were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $660.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

