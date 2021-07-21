Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,068 shares of company stock worth $1,636,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $1,479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

