Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Down 7%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.79 and last traded at $47.64. Approximately 18,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 352,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

SCHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

