Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.58. 6,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,209. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

