Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,499 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 71.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,703. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.93. 2,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,419. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

