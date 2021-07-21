Scholtz & Company LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.81. 151,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,643. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $36,599.16. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

