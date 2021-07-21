Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up about 2.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

FND stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $111.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

