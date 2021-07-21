Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 40,500 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ICAD opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

