Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 22,858 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 152.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

