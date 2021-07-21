Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 189,180 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 33,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

