Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total transaction of $2,007,880.00. Insiders sold 280,674 shares of company stock worth $33,802,066 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $519.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $549.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

