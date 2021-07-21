SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Cut to $22.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 114,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.