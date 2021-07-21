SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Down to $16.89

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $16.01. SciPlay shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,854 shares trading hands.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial downgraded SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SciPlay by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.