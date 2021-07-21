SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SEAC stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.